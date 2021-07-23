Proposal could make Fayetteville’s health officer an independent contractor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s city health officer could be getting a paycheck.

Currently, Dr. Marti Sharkey holds that position on the Fayetteville Board of Health.

A $50,000 dollar salary was offered initially, however Sharkey declined being paid.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan said he wants to make sure she’s compensated now.

An official proposal will be created by the board of health and be submitted to the city council for approval.

If approved, the city health officer would become an independent contractor.