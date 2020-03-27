Proposal to help rural healthcare workers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a $116 million proposal to help rural hospitals and healthcare providers remain open.

It’s a shift in Medicaid funding. $1.4 million would help those without insurance.

The plan also includes payments for changes made as clinics like drive-thru sites and additional hospital beds, financial support for workforce safety and training, financial help to expand the telemedicine and non-emergency transportation.

The payment would include payments of $1,000/month for nurses and non-primary workers; $2,000/month for non-physician workers in direct contact with COVID-19 patients; and federal approval needed to implement

“We’re going to need these healthcare workers. They’re at risk and we want to make sure they are incentivized to be there in addition to their public mindedness,” Hutchinson said.

The Governor is waiting on federal approval to implement this plan. We will let you know when that happens.