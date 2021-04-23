Proposed amendments on ballot measures, sessions advance

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are sending voters proposed constitutional amendments to make passing ballot measures tougher and allow the Legislature to convene a special session without a governor’s mandate.

One of the Senate’s measures to put on next year’s ballot would require 60% of voters rather than a simple majority to approve proposed initiated acts or constitutional amendments.

The other proposal would allow legislative leaders to call a special session with the approval of two-thirds of the House and Senate. Currently, only the governor can call a special session.