Proposed Arkansas bill would ban all abortions except to save life of mother

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) – Two Arkansas lawmakers have sponsored a bill that would ban abortion in the state except to save the life of the mother.

The bill was introduced Wednesday afternoon by State Senator Jason Rapert (R) and State Representative Mary Bentley (R).

In the filing, legislators say, “It is time for the United State Supreme Court to redress and correct the grave injustice and the crime against humanity which is being perpetuated by their decisions in Roe v. Wade, Doe v. Bolton and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.”

According to the bill, “It is the intent of this subchapter to ensure that abortion in Arkansas is abolished and protect the lives of unborn children.”

The proposed bill would ban doctors from performing abortions and levee fines up to $100,000 or sentences of up to 10 years to anyone who would perform or attempt to perform the procedure.

The conservative group Family Council released a statement Wednesday afternoon applauding the new filing. Jerry Cox, president of the Little Rock-based group, noted that he believes “S.B. 6 will give the U.S. Supreme Court the opportunity to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

