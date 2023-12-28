LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Proposed ballot measures to change the way elections are conducted have been resubmitted to the state attorney’s general office.

The group Restore Election Integrity resubmitted a pair of proposed constitutional amendments to Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office Tuesday.

This is the second attempt to get the two measures on the ballot. One proposal would require elections in Arkansas to be conducted with paper ballots while the other would establish new rules for absentee voting.

Griffin previously rejected earlier versions of the proposed amendments’ ballot language last month, claiming that the language on the proposed ballot measures was too vague.

If approved, Restore Election Integrity would then need to collect 54,422 signatures from 50 counties to get the measure on the 2024 general election ballot.

The group has also submitted a letter to the State Board of Election Commissioners calling for the board to certify the titles and forward them to the Secretary of State’s office.

The letter, written by attorney Clinton W. Lancaster, suggests the constitutional authority for certifying the title belongs to the State Board of Election Commissioners.