ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The US House Committee has passed a bill that would fund new projects across the region.

The F24 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Bill has projects that would impact Highway 10 in Greenwood, Highway 412, Gravette, Fayetteville

Congressman Steve Womack, R-Rogers, said the bill is something needed to grow infrastructure needs and grow the local economy.

From Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Bill delivers for the people of Arkansas Third District. The community project funding included in this bill will improve our roads, address aging water infrastructure needs, and grow our local economy. This bill significantly reduces unnecessary spending while prioritizing transportation safety and maintaining housing assistance for our nation’s most vulnerable. However, our work doesn’t stop here. I look forward to shepherding the district’s priorities into law. Arkansas Rep. Womack on the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Bill.

The proposed projects are below:

Greenwood Bypass: According to a press release from Womack’s office, this project will receive $5,000,000 to relocate Arkansas Highway 10 to a newly constructed four-lane divided, partially access controlled route between Arkansas Highway 96 and Coker Street, widen to four lanes AR-10 from Coker Street west to Arkansas Highway 71, and extend Main Street south as a city street to intersect the relocated AR-10. The release says the current AR-10 is a choke point in the City of Greenwood that can be exacerbated by weather, accidents, or maintenance. Backups on the current AR-10 require an additional 28-mile trip for commuters.

According to a press release from Womack’s office, this project will receive $5,000,000 to relocate Arkansas Highway 10 to a newly constructed four-lane divided, partially access controlled route between Arkansas Highway 96 and Coker Street, widen to four lanes AR-10 from Coker Street west to Arkansas Highway 71, and extend Main Street south as a city street to intersect the relocated AR-10. The release says the current AR-10 is a choke point in the City of Greenwood that can be exacerbated by weather, accidents, or maintenance. Backups on the current AR-10 require an additional 28-mile trip for commuters. Arkansas Highway 412: This project will receive $5,000,000 to support improvements of the portion of Highway 412 that interfaces with Interstate 49. The release says this is the most congested interchange in Northwest Arkansas and ranked #1 in the region’s top 20 most congested roads based on the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission’s Congestion Management Process.

This project will receive $5,000,000 to support improvements of the portion of Highway 412 that interfaces with Interstate 49. The release says this is the most congested interchange in Northwest Arkansas and ranked #1 in the region’s top 20 most congested roads based on the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission’s Congestion Management Process. Black Bass Dam: This project will receive $1,200,000 to allow the city to restore and repair Black Bass Dam by building stone retaining walls in a stairstep structure, which would diverge water flow into an expanded spillway in the event of flooding. The release says if the dam were to fail and flooding occurred, the rush of water would destroy a pump station that provides all the water for the western part of Eureka Springs.

This project will receive $1,200,000 to allow the city to restore and repair Black Bass Dam by building stone retaining walls in a stairstep structure, which would diverge water flow into an expanded spillway in the event of flooding. The release says if the dam were to fail and flooding occurred, the rush of water would destroy a pump station that provides all the water for the western part of Eureka Springs. Gravette Sanitary Sewer: The City of Gravette’s existing sanitary sewer system needs an expansion to accommodate residential development, foster economic growth, and adapt to increased traffic volume. This project will receive $7,235,993 to extend the sanitary sewer approximately 4.5 miles east along Highway 72 in Gravette to near Interstate 49. According to the release, extending the sewer would improve the health and safety of residents and protect the local environment from the risk of wastewater contamination. The release says this sewer extension project would allow for residential and commercial connections opening undeveloped land for residential and commercial development, including the possibility of light manufacturing or light industrial development that, in turn, could bring competitive-paying jobs to the area and increase the local tax base. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has plans for a state welcome center along the sewer route, which is projected to have 80,000-100,000 annual visitors. The release says the sewer would support the Gravette Public School District and accommodate future student enrollment in Gravette, as they have purchased two large tracts of land for future schools along the sewer route.

The City of Gravette’s existing sanitary sewer system needs an expansion to accommodate residential development, foster economic growth, and adapt to increased traffic volume. This project will receive $7,235,993 to extend the sanitary sewer approximately 4.5 miles east along Highway 72 in Gravette to near Interstate 49. According to the release, extending the sewer would improve the health and safety of residents and protect the local environment from the risk of wastewater contamination. The release says this sewer extension project would allow for residential and commercial connections opening undeveloped land for residential and commercial development, including the possibility of light manufacturing or light industrial development that, in turn, could bring competitive-paying jobs to the area and increase the local tax base. The Arkansas Department of Transportation has plans for a state welcome center along the sewer route, which is projected to have 80,000-100,000 annual visitors. The release says the sewer would support the Gravette Public School District and accommodate future student enrollment in Gravette, as they have purchased two large tracts of land for future schools along the sewer route. Lake Wedington: Lake Wedington Recreation Area is a recreation area on the National Register of Historic Places located on Lake Wedington. It is currently closed until further notice due to deteriorating infrastructure conditions. This project will receive $4,700,000 to address the outdated conditions of the water and wastewater systems of the recreation area to ensure there is access to potable water and that the wastewater treatment plant meets current environmental standards. According to the release, by completing this project, the Forest Service can ensure that visitors of Lake Wedington Recreation Area have access to potable water, and wastewater systems would be up to date and ready for use.

Lake Wedington Recreation Area is a recreation area on the National Register of Historic Places located on Lake Wedington. It is currently closed until further notice due to deteriorating infrastructure conditions. This project will receive $4,700,000 to address the outdated conditions of the water and wastewater systems of the recreation area to ensure there is access to potable water and that the wastewater treatment plant meets current environmental standards. According to the release, by completing this project, the Forest Service can ensure that visitors of Lake Wedington Recreation Area have access to potable water, and wastewater systems would be up to date and ready for use. 13 th Street Bridge: This project will receive $ 1,248,527 to refurbish and improve the 13th Street Bridge in Little Flock, Arkansas. The release says the bridge serves one of the main thoroughfares in Little Flock, 13th Street and sees a high volume of commuter traffic as it runs roughly north to south and sits between two large Northwest Arkansas cities, Pea Ridge and Rogers.

This project will receive $ 1,248,527 to refurbish and improve the 13th Street Bridge in Little Flock, Arkansas. The release says the bridge serves one of the main thoroughfares in Little Flock, 13th Street and sees a high volume of commuter traffic as it runs roughly north to south and sits between two large Northwest Arkansas cities, Pea Ridge and Rogers. White River Basin: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) owns and operates six dams in the White River Basin. The release says the dams are used to reduce the frequency and severity of floods, provide water supply, generate hydroelectric power, and provide minimum environmental flows downstream of Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes. The study will receive $263,000 and provide a comprehensive water resource management strategy for the White River Basin, which seeks sustainable water resource management while considering flood risk management, environmental protection, water supply, hydropower generation, agricultural practices, and social well-being within the Energy and Water Development bill.

Other Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill highlights include:

Reducing funding for the Department of Transportation grant programs by $6.616 billion.

Reduces funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development grant programs by $1.733 billion.

Rightsizing transportation infrastructure spending post-Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Responsibly funds safety-related agencies and missions of the DOT.

Provides full funding for all currently leased, tenant-based rental assistance vouchers, all project-based rental assistance contracts, and all housing for the elderly and persons with disabilities contracts.

Provides full funding for homeless assistance grant programs.

The bill will still have to pass through the US House and Senate.