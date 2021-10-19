Proposed Rogers neighborhood raising safety concerns

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A subdivision planned across from Evening Star Elementary School in Rogers has some residents and stakeholders worried the road is going to get even busier.

The subdivision is close to where a Rogers community service officer was hit by a car when trying to direct traffic during school drop off last month. The area around West Pleasant Grove Road continues to grow, along with safety concerns for pedestrians on the road.

The subdivision, Soaring at Scissortail, would be a 28-home gated neighborhood. However, a Rogers connectivity ordinance requires a road in the subdivision to connect it with another subdivision of more than 200 homes. Soaring at Scissortail developer, Bob David, said the connective road would cause more traffic.

“With such a small development, running a connection through the middle of it is just problematic,” David said.

While John McCurdy, community development director with the city of Rogers, said the road would do the opposite.

“The purpose of having that back door to that new development, if you will, is so that when parents are clogging up the road dropping kids off, and kids are crossing road, there’s crossing guards and delays related to that, that there’s another way to get out of the subdivision,” McCurdy said.

On Tuesday, the Rogers Planning Commission denied David’s waiver to stop the construction of a connective road in the subdivision. It now moves to the full city council for approval.

McCurdy stressed that as Northwest Arkansas grows there will continue to be more traffic problems on West Pleasant Grove Rd. but said the city will continue to work to ensure the safety of its’ residents.

“The city’s only interest is to provide a safer environment out there and to create opportunities for cars to stay away from the school,” McCurdy said.