Pros and cons of telemedicine

Is it equally as effective as meeting your doctor in person?

JOHNSON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic is boosting the popularity of telemedicine.

But is it equally as effective as meeting your doctor in person?

Doctor Adam McCall with Willow Creek Hospital in Johnson said talking to patients over the phone or on a video call saves time, especially for routine followups or people feeling mild symptoms.

It can also prevent unnecessary trips to the hospital.

But, he said for people feeling more severe symptoms, an in person exam can help doctors make big decisions, like whether someone needs surgery.

“You know there are some specialties that are maybe difficult to do telehealth but those guys are still saying ‘hey, let’s do screening calls, telemedicine, and if we need to bring them in for further examination, then they’re able to do that,'” he said.

Overall, Dr. McCall believes there are a lot of pros to telehealth.

He expects its popularity to continue even after the pandemic ends.