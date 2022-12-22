FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution filed an objection motion in federal court pertaining to the timely exchange of exhibit lists in the trial of a Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date set for January 9, 2023 and the prosecution recently indicted him on an eighth charge for his participation in the riot. In a December 22 filing, the government stated that the defense did not supply copies of the actual exhibits it intends to present at trial, but instead merely submitted an exhibit list.

“The United States is unable to determine from the defendant’s exhibits’ names alone what items the defendant seeks to introduce,” the filing stated. “The United States must object to the admission of any defense exhibit that it has not had the opportunity to review, and therefore objects to all of the exhibits on the defendant’s exhibit list.”

In a separate filing, defense attorney Carolyn A. Stewart of Plant City, Florida submitted an appearance of counsel notice to the court.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.