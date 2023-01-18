WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The government concluded calling its witnesses and rested its case in chief against Richard Barnett on January 18.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is facing eight charges in federal court for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He became a prominent face of insurrectionists when he was photographed that day with his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

The prosecution called a dozen witnesses to the stand, including multiple law enforcement agents and officers. FBI Special Agent Kimberly Allen of the Little Rock office was the final government witness, completing her testimony on January 18.

Jury selection for the trial started on January 9 and prosecution witnesses began taking the stand the following day.

The defense called its first witness, Mark Snell, on January 18. Defense attorney Joseph D. McBride said that Barnett will testify in his own defense, with that expected to happen as soon as January 19.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled to resume on January 19.