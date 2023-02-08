BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A prosecutor has been assigned in the case of a former Bentonville youth pastor accused of sexually assaulting multiple children.

Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested on August 25, 2022 and booked into the Benton County Jail. He is facing eight sexual assault charges, three counts of distributing, possession, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

Court documents say that in 2020 and 2021, Hord engaged in “sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity” with multiple minors while the suspect was employed “in a position of trust or authority over the victims.” Hord previously worked at First Baptist Church in Bentonville.

On February 2, deputy prosecuting attorney Tim McDonald filed an entry of appearance in Benton County circuit court as a co-counsel prosecutor in the case. Kord is being held in the Benton County jail on a $500,000 cash bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for March 6.