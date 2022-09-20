BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A prosecutor has been named in the sexual assault case of a former Rogers wrestling coach.

On September 20, the State of Arkansas appointed Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tim McDonald as the lead prosecutor in the matter before the Circuit Court of Benton County, Division One, according to court documents. Colton Looper, 26, was arrested for first degree sexual assault on September 1.

A probable cause filing submitted by the Rogers Police Department stated that officers were called to the Rogers Public Schools Administration Building in reference to an abuse complaint on August 29. Dr. Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent for Rogers Public Schools, advised investigators that there was a complaint regarding “a sexual relationship between a student that has since graduated and a coach.”

Lee told officers that he had been contacted by “a concerned parent” who disclosed that an 18-year-old female admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper, her wrestling coach, during the 2021-22 school year. The victim told Lee that she had been in a relationship with Looper from September 2021 through July 2022.

Rogers police officers executed a search warrant at Looper’s residence on September 1 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Looper told officers that he knew why they were there. He admitted to exchanging “inappropriate messages and photographs” with the victim.

He told the officers that he was called in by school administrators to discuss the matter on August 26. He lied to them at first, and then he was told there would be an investigation.

“I’m sorry, I ****ed up,” he responded.

Looper was released on a $50,000 bond and has a court date scheduled for October 10. He also has been ordered by the court to refrain from contacting the victim.