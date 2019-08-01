Prosecutor: Bethel Heights under fire

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County prosecutor is saying enough is enough in Bethel Heights.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith said he may seek criminal charges against town officials for violating the Water and Air Pollution Control Act.

Residents have claimed extreme contaminated conditions allegedly caused by one of the wastewater treatment plants in town, but representatives of the town, including the mayor, said those claims aren’t true.

However, Smith stated in a letter addressed to Bethel Heights mayor Cynthia Black Thursday, Aug. 1, that the sewage system in the town violates state law.

Violation of this law is punishable of up to five years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Smith told Black and other city officials that they have 30 days to cleanup wastewater on residential properties. Fecal coliform levels must be lowered within 90 days or he will pursue criminal charges against them.

For months, officials with the ADEQ have notified Black about the improper sewage system in town, which has led to run off being dumped onto residential properties.

Black was informed July 25 that the contaminated runoff could even reach the Illinois River.

Four days later, Black told residents that all claims are “false accusations”.





In a letter that was signed by the mayor, all council members and other city officials and sent to residents, it’s stated:

“Our City denies all claims of the dumping/flooding of raw sewer to any residents’ property or ponds. The Wastewater treatment plant located on Lincoln Street has been in operation for 15 years. The plant has been inspected numerous times by the Arkansas Department of Environment Quality, ADEQ, and the Arkansas Department of Health, ADH.”

Richard Healey, the enforcement branch manager of Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality addressed Black in a letter July 16, and told her results of water samples violated Arkansas statutes.

Those with the ADEQ advised Black that weekly samples for fecal bacteria and E.coli must be submitted weekly.

In turn, the mayor denied all claims to residents.