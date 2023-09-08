WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prosecutors say that a shooting last month involving juveniles near a high school in Springdale is now believed to be gang related.

Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean confirmed that on Aug. 24, a shooting occurred near Premier High School.

Dean said that the incident happened off campus on Buckeye Avenue, and that it “occurred between numerous individuals who are believed to be juveniles and is potentially gang related.”

“I can’t comment on whether arrests have been made or not. If adult charges are filed, I will be able to advise at that time,” Dean said.

Dean said that the incident is still under investigation so future arrests are possible.