WASHINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man could face up to 87 months in prison for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard “BigO” Barnett, 62, was convicted by a federal jury on January 23.

In a document filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., prosecutors said the suggested prison term was at the top of the 70- to 87-month federal guidelines.

Prosecutors also recommended three years of supervised release after Barnett gets out of prison, as well as a $25,000 fine.

The Arkansas man became one of the faces of the riot after he was photographed putting his feet up on a desk in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Barnett’s sentencing is May 24.