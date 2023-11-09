FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A prosthetic hand system developed by a University of Arkansas institute was on display this week at the White House.

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy invited the UA Institute for Integrative & Innovative Research, also known as I³R, to demonstrate the system at the 2023 American Possibilities White House Demo Day in Washington, D.C.

The event showcased scientific and technological breakthroughs that are made possible by federal funding.

The founding executive director of I³R, Ranu Jung, participated in the event and was joined by Dewey Hickey, the first Arkansan and only the second person in the world to receive the device.

Jung, who also serves as a distinguished professor of biomedical engineering and is an associate vice chancellor at the university, says that she was proud of the opportunity.

“It’s an incredible honor to showcase the groundbreaking innovation pioneered by our research and development team,” Jung said.

The device restores a sense of touch and grip force to people with upper limb amputation, according to a release from the university.