BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The recent arrest of a Bentonville man is sparking conversation with KNWA/FOX24 viewers on social media about where the line is drawn between freedom of speech and threats to the public.

Reese Sullivan was arrested on Nov. 2 after the FBI became aware of threatening rap lyrics he wrote and published online.

Sullivan claims it’s his rap persona, but the Bentonville Police Department arrested him for first-degree terroristic threatening.

“The tension here is public safety and freedom of expression,” said Danielle Weatherby, a law professor at the University of Arkansas who specializes in the First Amendment.

“The First Amendment is a constitutional provision that protects citizens’ speech, exercise of religion and interference by government actors in those realms,” she said.

She said hate speech is protected by the First Amendment, but when that speech crosses a line, it isn’t.

“It’s very interesting that the arrest was based on a federal statute that criminalizes essentially terroristic speech, speech that crosses a boundary from expression to threats of violence and this is a place where the First Amendment does not protect freedom of expression,” she said. “There are certain categorical exemptions from First Amendment protection and the Supreme Court has recognized that what they call true threats is a category of speech that doesn’t deserve First Amendment protection.”

A probable cause affidavit said in August, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received an anonymous tip from someone who was concerned about Sullivan’s rap lyrics.

It said the lyrics contained numerous threats of violence across multiple uploads. The threats included “details of a plan committing a school shooting,” bombing public events, shooting and raping children, and killing people of a specific ethnic group.

Weatherby said the intent behind a person’s words are the key to the case and it’s something the Supreme Court considered this past summer.

“The court has said that the question comes down to whether the speaker had some intent to harm,” she said. “The level of intent is recklessness. So it’s less than purposefully meaning to harm. It’s a lesser standard than that. The speaker’s intent does have some bearing on whether the government’s act of stepping in and silencing the speech comports with the First Amendment.”

In Sullivan’s case, the FBI searched his home in October and did not find any explosives or weapons.

Sullivan told investigators his music is his character and not himself. He said he had no intention of actually committing any of the violence that he rapped about.

Weatherby said the nature of the anonymous tip to the FBI is important when asking if Sullivan’s arrest was justified.

“If an objective listener would hear the speech and be really, truly concerned, legitimately that violence was likely to ensue, then law enforcement has to step in,” she said.

Sullivan is represented by Kimberly Weber from Matthews, Campbell, Rhoads, McClure & Thompson law firm in Rogers.

In a phone call about her client’s case, she said that while she had not heard Sullivan’s lyrics at that time, she believed this is a far-reaching First Amendment case. She said the evidence will be highly scrutinized by the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office.

She emphasized that Sullivan’s lyrics were not a manifesto, that he has no intent or means to act on his lyrics, and that he has no negative thoughts towards any minority groups.

“In this day and age where we’re dealing with school shootings and massacres of a major scale, we have to take this kind of speech seriously,” said Weatherby. “Whether or not this was truly a true threat within the context of the Supreme Court precedent is ultimately a question that will have to be decided by the courts.”

The Benton County Prosecutor will decide whether or not to move forward with charges in a hearing set for December 11. Weber believes there is a chance the charges will be dropped against her client.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to the Bentonville Police Department and the FBI in Little Rock for comment. Both agencies declined to comment at this time.