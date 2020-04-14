Protecting plants from frost

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cold temperatures may hurt your outdoor plants, but protecting them doesn’t have to be difficult.

Mark Rockwell, owner of Rockwell Farms Nursery in Rogers, said the air temperature isn’t necessarily the concern, soil temperature is.

He said plants like eggplants, cauliflower, and even tomatoes may not grow when it’s cold. However, as long as they’re covered with a white tarp, they’ll usually be okay and will not need to be replanted.

Rockwell said his business has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it could be helpful to keep these things in mind.

“People are wanting to be more self sufficient,” Rockwell said. “Grow their own vegetables and just take care of themselves better.”

Rockwell said frost shouldn’t be a problem after Tuesday night (April 14). But to be on the safe side, he suggested waiting to plant fragile plants like cucumbers and okra later in the season.