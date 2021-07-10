Protecting unvaccinated children in the classroom

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 is once again on the rise here in the Natural State; however, with this wave of the pandemic, we’re dealing with a strain even more dangerous than the last.

With school right around the corner, health professionals said they’re concerned for children too young to be vaccinated.

“Earlier when we had it, we saw that same rise everyone was all about being masks on and trying to be as distant as possible, and this year we’ve softened that a little bit and I think to our determinant,” said Chief Medical Officer for Northwest Arkansas Children’s Dr. Robert Williams.

Dr. Williams said in many cases, kids have ended up in the hospital. So to best protect them, we should all do our part, but it will also help the general population in the long run.

“When we have unvaccinated children under 12-years old, that means there could be a lot of people caring it asymptomatically. So the children can now affect others as a reservoir,” said Dr. Williams.

With school less than a month and a half away, this third wave is being closely monitored by educators.

“I think everyone is seeing what the cases are doing in Arkansas this week. Hopefully, that won’t continue,” said Superintendent for the Alma School District David Wooley.

However, when it comes to guidelines and kids coming back to school, he’ll be looking to the ADH for its professional opinion.

“As we did all last year, we will continue to follow the direction of the Arkansas Department of Health. As it looks right now, we will continue to start the year the way we ended it,” said Wooley.

Doctors also want to stress if you’d like your children to be vaccinated by the time they head back to the classroom, you’ll need to be getting your first shot now. That way, they’ll be fully immunized come mid-august.