Protecting unvaccinated children

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 is once again on the rise here in the Natural State; however, with this wave of the pandemic, we’re dealing with a strain even more dangerous than the last.

While the vaccines have proven effective against the Delta variant, not everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves. None of the vaccines are approved for children under the age of 12, and in many cases, it has left kids vulnerable.

Chief Medical Officer for Northwest Arkansas Children’s Dr. Robert Williams said in many cases; kids have ended up in the hospital. So to best protect them, we should all do our part.

“Earlier when we had it, we saw that same rise everyone was all about being masks on and trying to be as distant as possible, and this year we’ve softened that a little bit and I think to our determinant,” said Dr. Williams.