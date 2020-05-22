Protecting your kids means staying on top of vaccines, routine check-ups, Arkansas Children’s says

MIAMI – SEPTEMBER 23: University of Miami Pediatrician Endocrinologist Dr. Janine Sanchez examines Roberto V. Murillo,13, in an examination room at the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine on September 23, 2010 in Miami, Florida. As U.S. President Barack Obama’s health care changes take effect today, Roberto’s mother Veronica Macias and father […]

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Children’s has a message for families who want to protect their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital said the best thing they can do is stay on top of vaccines, routine check-ups, and preventive health care for their kids.

A national trend indicates many children are skipping annual check-ups and vaccines that keep them healthy as cautious families postpone doctor’s visits, according to Arkansas Children’s.

Parents want to do what’s best for their children. It’s critical they understand kids need to continue regularly seeing their primary care pediatrician and any specialists they visited before the pandemic. For kids to stay healthy, families must ensure vaccines, keep doctor’s appointments, and seek emergency care for the usual bumps and breaks of childhood. Childhood illnesses and injuries won’t take a time-out due to social distancing. That’s why all Arkansas Children’s facilities are open and ready to serve kids and families 24/7 with doctors, nurses, and staff who know kids best. Marcy Doderer, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer of Arkansas Children’s

Families can learn more about the importance of vaccines and check-ups from the American Academy of Pediatrics at www.healthychildren.org and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale continue to be open for appointments and procedures. Their clinics and emergency departments are ready to care for kids, too.

Arkansas Children’s hospitals and clinics are taking many important steps to ensure families are safe when they visit.

Families will experience:

Deep cleaning practices that exceed CDC specifications, including extra attention to high-touch areas like light switches, sink faucets and restrooms

Masks on all fellow patients, visitors, and health care providers

A detailed screening process that includes checking for fever

Personal protective equipment (PPE) on health care providers

More room in waiting areas to allow for social distancing

Parents should not fear taking their child to the doctor. Pediatricians across our state are taking similar steps to keep kids safe in their practices. Vaccines are scientifically proven to be among the safest and most effective ways to protect children and babies from diseases ranging from measles to meningitis. If routine care is delayed, we will see a rise in other health problems that may be more harmful to children than COVID-19. Rick Barr, MD, pediatrician in chief for Arkansas Children’s and chair of the Department of Pediatrics in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends multiple well-child care visits per year for children younger than three and yearly primary care visits for older children and adolescents.