Protesters call on Tyson Foods to uphold sustainability pledge

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of protestors calls on Tyson’s new CEO to uphold the company’s sustainability pledge it made two years ago.

The protest was organized by Mighty Earth.

It’s a global campaign organization that works to protect the environment.

Organizer and supporter Chyna Montgomery claims Tyson’s executives failed to make a public report on the progress of the pledge.

This morning they showed up outside of Tyson Foods Headquarters to ask the new CEO Dean Banks to back these promises by showing true improvements.

“We’re not asking them to shut down and stop being Tyson, We’re asking them to simply change their ways so they can continue to help the planet because we know they feed millions of people but they have opportunity to feed them in the most best sufficient way,” Montgomery said.

Tyson released a statement to KNWA stating in part, “We’ve partnered with the Environmental Defense Fund to help row crop farmers protect the land and improve water quality and conservation on more than 400,000 acres of corn.”

Tyson also talked about a recent announcement on sustainable land management practices.