Protesters call on Tyson to follow through on sustainability commitments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Environmental activists rallied outside of Tyson’s annual shareholder meeting calling on the company to “keep your promise.”

They were referring to the company’s 2018 commitment to adopting sustainable farming practices by the end of 2020

Protester Michael Greenberg said it is important for Tyson to keep its commitments.

“As one of the biggest meat companies, Tyson must do its part to clean up,” Greenberg said. “It’s a matter of the health of our planet, the climate, our ability to have clean drinking water.”

Tyson released a statement.

“Tyson foods has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, and a track record of achievements, and are on a pathway to reaching our 2-million-acre goal by the end of 2020. We have also reduced water use by 1.3 billion gallons since 2015 and continue to make progress on our commitment,” Tyson said.