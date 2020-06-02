Protesters damage police cars at Bentonville Square; tear gas deployed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Protesters have damaged two police cars near the Bentonville Square, according to Bentonville police.

Emergency officials have requested additional officers.

A second round of tear gas has been deployed into a large crowd that refuses to leave the square.

“A second round of gas has been deployed. Rocks were being thrown at officers,” according to the city’s Facebook page.

Stay with us as this story develops.

“Several citizens are holding up American flags in support of officers,” according to the city’s Facebook page.

Keith Foster with Rogers Police said there were 30 officers at Pinnacle Hills Mall after looting threats were made.