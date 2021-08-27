Protesters demonstrate outside Tyson Foods over company’s decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People were protesting outside the Tyson Foods headquarters about vaccine requirements.

The protest was put on by Americans for Medical Freedom.

Earlier this month, Tyson announced all US employees must be vaccinated by October 1.

Theresa Dilatush was one of the protesters who came out against the company’s decision to force vaccines.

“We’re standing up for our Tyson family,” Dilatush said. “We believe in them, and we believe in the ability for them to make their own medical decisions. And, that’s what this is about.”