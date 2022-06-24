FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Protesters gathered at the Fayetteville Town Square Friday to speak out against Roe v. Wade being overturned.

A rally was held where organizers and some Northwest Arkansas residents spoke out for abortion rights. The Socialist Alternative of Northwest Arkansas hosted the protest. The group called for action and for others to fight back against the ruling.

A few women who observed in a time before Roe v. Wade, say they felt like they were going back in time.

“I deeply resent having to go back and re-fight the battles I’ve already fought,” said protestor Judy Sartwell.

Sartwell previously worked in the medical field and delivered babies. She’s worried women resort to drastic, unsafe measures to get abortions.

“I don’t want to see women die, and that’s going to happen,” said Sartwell.

Laura Newell was at the rally Friday afternoon. She shared her story with the crowd– about how she was raped by a family member.

“It was an abusive man, and I was very epileptic. I also take heavy medication, and was 19 years old. I wasn’t ready for it,” said Newell.

Looking to the future, Newell is worried about what this means for women, moving forward.

“I had an abortion when I needed to, and that has been stripped away for all the girls that need to right now,” said Newell.

However, others tonight are celebrating a long awaited victory– including the Family Council.

“We want to thank the U.S. Supreme Court for fixing one of the most egregious decisions in the history of our nation,” said Family Council Executive Director Jerry Cox.

The Family Council is an Arkansas-based, conservative organization against abortions. The group held a press conference to share the significance for those who are anti-abortion.

“It’s a great victory. It’s a day of great celebration, and it’s a day we should all be grateful for– the triumph of democracy,” said Cox.

The Socialist Alternative of Northwest Arkansas is planning to host a reproductive rights meeting for women Saturday, June 24 at 7pm. The discussion will be held at Loafin Joe’s in Fayetteville.