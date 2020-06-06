Protesters gather at Rogers City Hall to rally against police brutality

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The crowd of protesters quickly grew at City Hall in Rogers Friday evening.
Protests continue across the country as people demand justice for George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
