ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An increasing number of Arkansas poultry workers are coming down with COVID-19. During Monday's press briefing in Rogers, state leaders praised companies in Northwest Arkansas and said they're thoroughly combatting a situation they insinuated was bound to happen.

"Doing things right at the workplace doesn't mean that none of your workers are gonna get infected," said Dr. Nate Smith, Arkansas' Department of Health Secretary. "They still go home, and they're out in the community."