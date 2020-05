We’ve always appreciated a great relationship with the community. The support by the community for local law enforcement has always been strong; more so recently than ever. It’s clear George Floyd’s death has had a great impact across our area. People have called on “good cops” to make their voices known and take a stand. People have also said local law enforcement must now embark on the task of earning back the trust of our community.

Before I jump in, let it be known: Every person is created equal, deserves the protections given by God and the constitution of the United States, deserves due process, and deserves to be served by police Officers with dignity and respect for sanctity of life. Every police Officer has taken an oath: