Protestors at C4 nightclub claim employee gets involved

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Protest organizers claim C4 employees fought against them at a protest Saturday.

Over the weekend, a group protested at C4 Nightclub and Lounge in Fayetteville for alleged mishandling of sexual assault on its premises, including drugging customers drinks.

The group said the club is contradicting its values for the LGBTQ+ community.

Quinn Foster directs Ozarks Coalition- a Harrison-based group dedicated to protecting black and LGBTQ+ communities.

Foster helped put on the protest and said during it, an employee of C4 got involved.

“She was just trying to say we had no place being there and we were like, ‘Well we’re gonna have to protest,’ then, she started getting more aggressive and finally went to shove me and my partner and tried to start a physical altercation,” Foster said. “At that point, Fayetteville Police stepped in and tried to separate both sides.”

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to c4 for comment. The owner, Jamie Wilson declined to go on camera but provided a statement.