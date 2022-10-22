FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA)– Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.

Friuze Soltani is the organizer of the rally today in Fayetteville, Ark., and says this rally is personal for her.

My mom and my siblings are back at home, I haven’t been able to talk with them for the last two weeks because they don’t have any internet and I’m worried for them,” –said, Soltani.

Soltani and others like Sina Omyan say their families are fighting back home, so they had to make a difference here in their community.

“I’m so happy to see many people, not just Iranian and also all Americans came here to help us to show our voice,” –said, Omyan.

Omyan and Soltani say this is an ongoing battle and hope everyone continues to stand together to remember Mahsa Amini and fight for justice.

“There was always a limitation for me as a girl in society, so this means a lot to have freedom for my next generation and bring this awareness to the community of Fayetteville,” –said, Soltani.