Protestors paint BLM after City of Tulsa removes street sign

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Demonstrators in Tulsa painted Black Lives Matter in front of City Hall to protest a decision by city officials to remove a BLM street sign from the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The rally took place Saturday at a landmark pedestrian bridge in downtown Tulsa, where about 50 demonstrators gathered as several speakers described the city’s decision to remove the 250-foot-long sign as an act of “white supremacy.”
It was painted days before President Donald Trump’s rally in June, weeks after George Floyd’s death in May when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes.