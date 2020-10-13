Protestors paint BLM after City of Tulsa removes street sign

Tulsa Police block off a street where protestors painted a new Black Lives Matter mural in front of Tulsa City Hall while protestors leave during a protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. The protest was in response to the repaving of a street that had a Black Lives Matter mural painted on it in Greenwood, Okla. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Demonstrators in Tulsa painted Black Lives Matter in front of City Hall to protest a decision by city officials to remove a BLM street sign from the site of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The rally took place Saturday at a landmark pedestrian bridge in downtown Tulsa, where about 50 demonstrators gathered as several speakers described the city’s decision to remove the 250-foot-long sign as an act of “white supremacy.”

It was painted days before President Donald Trump’s rally in June, weeks after George Floyd’s death in May when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on the handcuffed Black man’s neck for several minutes.