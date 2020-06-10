Protests continue in NWA over George Floyd death

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Protests continue around the nation and here in Northwest Arkansas over the death of George Floyd.

There was a march in Rogers today, June 10.

The march started at Forrester Park by the city’s activity center then ended at the city administration building.

Local police did block some streets to ensure the group could move safely from one destination to another.

Bike patrols were also present.

“I don’t think its about the size of the protest that matters. It’s about the people out here showing their support and voicing their concerns I think is whats important,” Protestor Michael Woodle said.

About 100 people were in attendance today.