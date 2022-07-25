ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Steelcase and ImageWorks Commercial Interiors, leaders in office research, furniture solutions, culture and well-being, are scheduled to open a prototype workplace of the future named a WorkBetterLab in Northwest Arkansas on August 2.

According to a press release, the pop-up experience will be located at 5504 Pinnacle Point Road in Rogers. The experience “is designed to help organizations understand workers’ changing needs and expectations and how to attract them back to the office.”

It will provide leaders, architects, designers and planners the opportunity to “experience and explore innovative solutions that offer people greater control, comfort and privacy” — which, according to a recent Steelcase global study, employees most value.

Comprised of diverse settings to support collaboration, socialization, hybrid, and privacy, the lab reimagines the office so people can work better, emphasizing spaces for focus work as well as hybrid collaboration. The highly flexible space gives people more choice and control over where and how they work and features the latest products from Steelcase brands and partners.

The WorkBetterLab in Rogers is the latest edition in a wave of pop-up experiences taking place in North America this summer, including in cities like Toronto, Philadelphia, Nashville and Edmonton, among others.

The Northwest Arkansas WorkBetterLab will be open by appointment only. More information and a link to request a tour are available here.