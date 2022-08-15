ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Providence Classical Christian Academy will host its 16th annual Scholarship Golf Classic on September 30.

According to a news release from the school, the 18-hole scramble will be held at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

The release says day-of registration opens at 11 a.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. and a 1 p.m. shotgun start with contests held throughout the day.

“The Scholarship Golf Classic has been helping us fulfill our mission and provide a

classical, Christian education to students with financial need for more than 15 years,” said Jason

Ross, president of Providence Classical Christian Academy. “We are so grateful for the

community support this event continues to garner.”

The release says registration is open to individuals as well as teams. Sponsorship opportunities from $250 to $5,000. Golfers will receive a boxed lunch, drinks and a goody bag.

For more information, email scholarships@providence-academy.com or register here.