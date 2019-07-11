Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Pruitt Bridge construction impacts Buffalo National River visitors

News

by: OzarksFirst

Posted: / Updated:
BUFFALO RIVER_1475287961202.jpg

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Pruitt Bridge, the main connector for many Buffalo National River visitors, is being replaced.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) started preparation for the new bridge back in January of this year.

One of the main features will be an easier walkway for pedestrians.

The bridge is located on Highway 7, about 11 miles south of Harrison and 6 miles north of Jasper.

Except for paddling and equestrian thru traffic, the Buffalo River and its banks from Pruitt Bridge to the edge of the cleared construction area will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss