Pruitt Bridge construction impacts Buffalo National River visitors

NEWTON COUNTY, Ark. — Pruitt Bridge, the main connector for many Buffalo National River visitors, is being replaced.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) started preparation for the new bridge back in January of this year.

One of the main features will be an easier walkway for pedestrians.

The bridge is located on Highway 7, about 11 miles south of Harrison and 6 miles north of Jasper.

Except for paddling and equestrian thru traffic, the Buffalo River and its banks from Pruitt Bridge to the edge of the cleared construction area will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.