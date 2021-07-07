Public can weigh in about widening Hwy 112

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Here is your chance to participate in live virtual meetings about the proposed widening of Highway 112 from Highway 412 to Highway 12.

The project will go through the cities of Tontitown, Springdale, Elm Springs, Cave Springs, Rogers, and Bentonville, located in Washington and Benton Counties.

Monday, July 19 at 5:30-6:30 pm – Hwy 112 from Hwy 412 to the Springdale Bypass through Tontitown, Elm Springs, and Springdale (Job 012305). Link: https://vpiph02-job-012305-hwy-412-springdale-bypass-hwy-11-481af-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

Tuesday, July 20 at 5:30-6:30 pm – Hwy 112 from Springdale Bypass to West Wallis Road through Springdale and Cave Springs (Job 090513). Link: https://vpiph02-job-090513-springdale-bypass-w-wallis-rd-hw-13eab-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

Thursday, July 22 at 5:30-6:30 pm – Hwy 112 from West Wallis Road to Hwy 12 through Cave Springs, Rogers, and Bentonville (Job 090514). Link: https://vpiph02-job-090514-w-wallis-rd-hwy-12-hwy-112-202107-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

To access the virtual public meetings, click on the above link. At the website, scroll down to view the virtual public meeting of your interest. The website will provide project materials and handouts that would have been shown at the in-person meetings. A separate link (on that page) will provide a Spanish version of the

presentation. There will also be an option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff, or you can print the form and mail it to, Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209.

If you do not have internet access call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 to ask questions about the project.

Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021.