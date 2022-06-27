BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville residents are welcome to voice their input on upcoming road projects. A public feedback session is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 on June 29 at the Bentonville Public Library.
Bentonville’s Engineering Department is wanting the public’s feedback on multiple upcoming changes. One is an expansion of a three-lane roadway with a bike lane on East Battlefield Boulevard.
The other is an overpass that would extend Tiger Boulevard over Interstate 49. The proposal wants to expand to four lanes with a raised center median and pedestrian and bike space, according to the press release.
The Engineering Department is also asking for public feedback for three drainage projects
- Southeast C Lateral: This project shall include a drainage collection system beginning on SE B St, North of SE 6th St, heading North and continuing East through the alleyway between SE B St and SE C St for 215 feet, then heading North on SE C St for 825 feet until the intersection of SE C St and SE 3 rd. St. This project will include drainage improvements to improve the quality of drainage runoff in the area as necessary.
- Northwest 4th and D Street: This project is to determine the best alignment to reduce yard flooding between NW C St to NW D Street and NW 4th Street to NW 3rd Street by conveying storm water via an enclosed drainage system and/or open channel to the existing detention basin.
- Southwest 2nd and O Street: This project is to install a pipe to collect water from the highway that is currently flooding homes along O St.