BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville residents are welcome to voice their input on upcoming road projects. A public feedback session is scheduled from 4:30-6:30 on June 29 at the Bentonville Public Library.

Bentonville’s Engineering Department is wanting the public’s feedback on multiple upcoming changes. One is an expansion of a three-lane roadway with a bike lane on East Battlefield Boulevard.

The other is an overpass that would extend Tiger Boulevard over Interstate 49. The proposal wants to expand to four lanes with a raised center median and pedestrian and bike space, according to the press release.

The Engineering Department is also asking for public feedback for three drainage projects