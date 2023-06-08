BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Community leaders will be hosting a discussion about affordable housing for moderate-income households from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at the Bentonville Public Library’s Walmart Community Room.

Community Development NWA (formerly known as Community Development Corporation of Bentonville/Bella Vista) and Sanders Pace Architecture, a Tennessee based full-service architecture firm, will be discussing how middle housing options could help the Northwest Arkansas community.

According to a press release, middle housing describes a housing product that is compatible in scale with single-family or transitional neighborhoods.

The free event will provide lunch to the first fifty registrants, according to the press release.

The forum will examine potential development options to help alleviate housing shortages and to garner public feedback on the issue.