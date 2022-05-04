FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansans get a sneak peek at the lower part of the Cultural Arts Corridor Project in Fayetteville.

The Ramble is part of a revitalization effort in the downtown area. It will connect the city’s cultural institutions like the Walton Arts Center and the Fayetteville Public Library.

Peter Nierengarten is Fayetteville’s environmental director. He says the hard-hat tour is a small taste of what’s to come for the city.

“We’ve got some brand new trails that’ll be connecting the Fayetteville Public Library and West Avenue, down to the Razorback Greenway, and Tanglewood Branch Creek, and the Tanglewood Park, and Gregg Avenue,” Niergegarten said. “It’s really exciting to be able to show this off to the public as we’re nearing completion of the project.”

Phase one of the project should open at the end of June.