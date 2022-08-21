FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are asking the public to help locate the car and driver in connection to the accident that left a man dead Sunday morning.

Thomas Anthony Miller, 27, was struck by a car in the 5200 block of Towson Avenue.

Courtesy of Fort Smith Police

“Unfortunately the image is all we got,” said Public Information Officer Aric Mitchell.

Officers are waiting to get footage from nearby local businesses. Officers are asking for the public’s help locating the car and the driver.

If you have any information on this ongoing investigation call 911 or 479-709-5100

To be reward-eligible, tips must be submitted through Fort Smith CrimeStoppers at 78-CRIME.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates on the story.