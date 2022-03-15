FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Community Resources Department is seeking public feedback for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) projects in 2021, a press release announced.

According to the release, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides a CDBG to the city each year to develop projects and activities to improve housing, public and community facilities, and to provide public services, principally for low-to-moderate-income residents of Fayetteville.

Each year, the city prepares a “Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report” (CAPER) that provides information concerning funding amounts and resources, as well as activities regarding the CDBG.

The CAPER for the 2021 program year is now available for public review online at https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/cdbg.

The City says encourages all its residents – especially those of low- to moderate-income neighborhoods, minorities and persons with disabilities – to review and comment on the report. Comments will be accepted through March 28. All comments will be included in the final report, which will be submitted to HUD.

Residents may comment on the CAPER or request a copy of the report by emailing community_resources@fayetteville-ar.gov or by calling 479-575-8260. Comments may also be mailed to Yolanda Fields, community resources director, at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville, AR 72701.