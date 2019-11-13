Public input wanted about future of Rolling Hills Drive

The drop-in event will happen between 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — City Council members said they are seeking input about street and drainage improvements along Rolling Hills Drive.

Future bond improvement projects for Rolling Hills will be addressed. The drop-in event will happen between 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 1400 E. Rolling Hills Drive.

Those with the city will be available for questions and input. Preliminary concepts for drainage and street improvements, the intersection of Rolling Hills with North College Avenue and ideas for “safe pathways” for vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians will be discussed.

Also, staff from Bike NWA are attending to hear feedback about the projected-bike-lane pilot project along Rolling Hills.

Those who can’t attend but want to provide input, they may do so, here.

Maps showing 2019 Bond Projects “Phase One” (November 2019 – June 2022) can be found in the “Your Tax Dollars at Work” section of the City’s website.