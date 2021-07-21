Public invited to comment on flood maps in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Preliminary flood risk information and updated flood insurance rate maps are available for review by residents and business owners in Washington County.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the 90-day appeal and comment period, according to the release.

The release says residents and business owners are also encouraged to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements.

Appeals and comments may be submitted through October 19, according to the release.

The release says residents may submit an appeal if they consider modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect.

Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress, according to the release.

The release says if property owners see incorrect information that does not change the flood hazard information — such as a missing or misspelled road name in the Special Flood Hazard Area or an incorrect corporate boundary — they can submit a written comment.

The next step in the mapping process is to resolve all comments and appeals. Once the appeals are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps, according to the release.

To review the preliminary maps or submit appeals and comments, visit the local floodplain administrator. A FEMA map specialist can identify a community FPA.

The release says specialists can be reached at 1-877-336-2627 or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.

The Flood Map Changes viewer can be seen here.

The FEMA Map Service Center can be viewed here.

FEMA has a live chat service about flood maps available here.

Flood insurance options can also be found here.