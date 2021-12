FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Christmas Honors in Fort Smith needs help picking up 16,000 wreaths.

The public is invited to meet January 5 at 9 a.m. at the Fort Smith Convention Center in Hall C to help pick up wreaths from headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery across the street.

Trucks and trailers are needed to help take the wreaths away.