GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a press release, Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation announced that it will release a rehabilitated owl at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Eagle Watch Nature Trail in Gentry.

Northsong received a $3,000 grant from the AEP Foundation in 2021 to help support wildlife rehabilitation efforts. There will be a presentation followed by a public release of the owl.

Dr. Emily Warman of the Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation will speak at the event, which will take place at Eagle Watch Nature Trail, north of SWEPCO Lake on Highway 12 West in Gentry.