PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two women who reportedly left an infant in a hot car told police different reasons as to why the situation happened Sunday, Aug. 11 at a Walmart.

Karlee Spear, the infant's, and her roommate Ashlee Danley are each facing misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. They are both in jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.