FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many public pools and aquatic centers are opening their gates for the first time this year for Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some of the pools open this weekend:

The Rogers Aquatics Center will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Melvin Ford Aquatic Center in Bentonville will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Prairie Grove Aquatic Park will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Alma Aquatic Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Kingsdale and Metfield Pools in Bella Vista will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The Gravette Pool and Splash Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Jones Center pool in Springdale will be open all summer, every day from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. but

Parrot Island Waterpark in Fort Smith will be open most days from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but hours differ by day. Their season calendar has full details.

The Wilson Park Pool in Fayetteville will be open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.