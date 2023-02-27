BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bella Vista public safety complex is nearing completion.

The building will house the city court, city prosecutor, dispatchers and the police department among several other things.

Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves says the 47,000 square ft. building is needed as the area grows.

“As we grow as a city, and as we grow as a department, we will fit the building in about 30 years. So, what that means is we only have to do this one time for the city. So, the city does not have to go back and do this again,” Graves said.

The planning and the design for the building started all the way back in 2018. Bella Vista Public Information Officer Cassi Lapp says that some employees have begun moving into the building, but it is not yet open to the public.

Correction: This story originally reported that the building was open. We regret the error.