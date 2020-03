FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — All public schools are closed to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the order over the weekend.

For many families, they rely on schools for child care and daily meals.

Even though schools will not be in session, many in our region have decided to continue providing lunches to students for the time being.

This includes Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville, and Fort Smith school districts.